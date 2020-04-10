Tokayev takes part in extraordinary summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Extraordinary Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) held in the videoconference format, and dedicated to theme «Cooperation and solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic», Kazinform has learnt from Akorda’s press service.

The summit’s agenda included issues of ensuring trade and transit-transport links, cooperation in the field of healthcare, and providing necessary assistance to citizens of the Turkic Council’s member states. Participants also exchanged information on measures taken at the national level to tackle coronavirus infection.

Along with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the summit was attended by the leaders of the CCTS member states: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In addition, the event was attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as an invited guest, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as head of the observer state, as well as Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Head of State thanked Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who initiated an extraordinary meeting of the Turkic Council.

President Tokayev also expressed gratitude to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that at this critical moment, the entire world community has high hopes for the organization that he heads.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the Turkic Council has now become a full-fledged multilateral platform that, thanks to joint efforts, strengthens its international authority and influence.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council is held in a very difficult period when the entire world is threatened by the spread of coronavirus. In his opinion, to localize and overcome the pandemic, it is necessary to coordinate actions in the field of rapid exchange of information, anti-epidemic measures, and the creation of innovative methods of diagnosis and treatment.

In his speech, President Tokayev also noted the importance of mutual assistance and support in this difficult period.

«Kazakhstan also provides all possible assistance to citizens of fraternal states. In order to ensure food security, we have sent assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (5 thousand tons of flour to each country),» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan informed the summit’s participants in detail about the comprehensive measures taken in our country to tackle coronavirus, fulfill social obligations to the population and stimulate the economy.

The Head of State called on the leaders of the CCTS countries to join efforts to overcome the current global crisis, and put forward a number of initiatives.

First, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the need to modernize the public health system.

«Today, all developed countries are engaged in the search for a vaccine. I believe that we can also contribute to its development. Recently, the Kazakhstan Scientific Research Institute has developed a diagnostic test for detection of coronavirus. We are ready to share our experience,» the President of Kazakhstan said.

Secondly, the Head of State called for the «Turkic vision 2040» program to reflect the situation in the health sector.

«Currently, the Secretariat of the Turkic Council is working on it. As you all know, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev took the initiative to adopt it at the 7th Summit of the organization. During the preparation of this strategic document, we should pay special attention to medicine,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan stressed that the coronavirus pandemic negatively affects trade and economic relations between the Turkic Council countries, and suggested developing a joint «action plan» to overcome its consequences.

«This document should reflect measures to promote mutual trade and investment. In this regard, it will be beneficial for everyone if we activate the work of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well the Turkic Investment Fund,» the Head of State noted.

Speaking about the economic cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed the opinion that after the current crisis, a completely new economy will be formed all over the world.

«The economy is already rapidly transitioning to digital format. According to experts’ forecasts, the world’s e-commerce market will grow up to $2,8 trillion by 2023. Readiness to do this will be the key to sustainable development and competitiveness in the future,» the President is convinced.

Summing up his speech, President Tokayev stressed that after overcoming the coronavirus epidemic, it is necessary to consider ways to give a new impetus to cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his readiness to cooperate with Turkic Council member states in order to ensure international security and elevate the socio-economic development of our countries to a new level.

Joint Declaration was adopted following the summit.