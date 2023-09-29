Tokayev takes part in meeting of Heads of CA States and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Olaf Scholz for the hospitality and excellent organization of the Summit. He noted the high relevance of the launch of the C5+Germany format dialogue, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State dwelled upon the priority areas of cooperation development, calling the expansion of trade and economic cooperation a priority task.

The region’s trade turnover with Germany demonstrates positive dynamics, reaching $11bn lasty ear. Kazakhstan accounts for over 80% of the trade turnover and we’re ready to expand the export to Germany by an additional 180 non-primary goods worth $850mln. They include petrochemical, metallurgy, food commodities, said the Kazakh President.

According to him, signing long-term contracts to import products from the region as well as offering the CA countries special trade preferences similar to the EU’s GSP+ could contribute to greater mutual trade turnover.

The Kazakh President proposed to create a joint working group at the level of specialized agencies to elaborate proposals to simplify the trade environment.