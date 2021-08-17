Tokayev takes part in opening of Abai’s bust in Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM –Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the opening of Abai’s bust within the Cyber University of Korea and noted that it will contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«The opening of the bust of great son of Kazakh people Abai Kunanbaiuly is a sign of respect the brotherly nation of Korea demonstrates to the Kazakh people,» said the Kazakh President.

Drafted in Kazakhstan, the sculpture was made of bronze in South Korea.

The Kazakh Head of State pointed to the importance of installing the bust within the Cyber University of Korea.

«Abai is not only a great poet, but also a genius thinker, prominent educator. Therefore, the installing of the bust at the territory of the University is highly symbolic. He [Abai] urged people to study science, seek knowledge, and glorify innovation and creation. His heritage is of great value to not only our nation, but also to the entire humankind. He said, «One should be deferent from others in intelligence, commitment, conscience, and behavior.» It is well-known that these qualities are cherished within the Korean society,» said the President.

The year 2010 was declared as the Year of Kazakhstan in Korea and 2011 – the Year of Korea in Kazakhstan. Tokayev pointed out that those events gave strong impetus to the development of ties in all areas.

«We could particularly strengthen the contacts in the cultural and spiritual sphere. Cooperation in education, science, and culture will continue, thus creating conditions for developing interactions in a spirit of friendship in the future,» he noted.

The Kazakh President also visited the art studio of the Cyber University of Korea in Seoul.