Tokayev takes part in state flag raising ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony of hoisting the state flag on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the state symbols, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev congratulated those present on the Day of the State Symbols and noted the special significance for the country.

The President noted that the respect for the main values of our country is the duty of each of us and highlighted the importance to end their derogatory or offensive treatment.

It is important to tighten the legislation on the use of the State symbols. At the same time, it is significant to carry out extensive awareness-raising work among the youth. This is the task of the entire society. Therefore, today's solemn event is of high educational significance. Flag raising is a special ceremony commemorating the most significant events. At the time when our people are to make a significant decision, our flag waving in the sky is a good sign, said the President.



