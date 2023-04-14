Tokayev talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a conversation over the phone, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two Heads of State exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Tokayev and Raisi also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Iranian relations. The sides noted great opportunities for further expansion of cooperation, including in transport, logistics, and trade.

The Presidents exchanged views on the current issues of regional and international agenda.