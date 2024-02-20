Tokayev tasks governors to ensure openness in selecting candidates to regional youth personnel reserve

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Forum, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Prior to the opening of the Forum, the Kazakh Head of State was presented with the projects led by the members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve. In particular, the President was informed about the features of the E-qyzymet information system, Citiz company’s export capacity, the experience of the Kazakh Invest national company in attracting investors in manufacturing and energy sector, as well as the optimization of budgetary processes with the use of eAkimat365 information system.

While addressing the Forum’s participants, Tokayev commended the youth’s innovative search and noted that such initiatives will always receive support from the state bodies.

According to the President, those with education and a true sense of patriotism as well as are capable to think critically should take an active part in public administration.

The Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve gives a unique opportunity for such motivated young persons. As of today, the Reserve includes 400 specialists, of whom 280 or 70% have received responsible posts in the central and local administrations. Many work in the quasi-public sector and business. In this regard, I’d like to note the huge contribution of former chair of the Civil Service Agency Anar Zhailganova in the realization of this initiative. As of now, the country carries out large-scale reforms. New decisive steps are taken for the prosperity of our state. I believe that such gifted young people as you need to be the driving force and reliable foundation of such transformations, said the Kazakh Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the selection to the regional youth personnel reserve is set to begin in the near future.

The President instructed the regions’ governors to ensure the selection is held in an open and fair way. He also said that the social and economic situation of each region is to be taken into account during the formation of the personnel reserve.

Head of State Tokayev dwelled on the issues of formation of a new culture and value orientations of public servants. According to him, the principle of rule of law and order needs to be upheld in all spheres, especially in the government bodies.

The Kazakh President pointed out that representatives of the power should be in close contact with the population, with their main task is timely resolving any issue.