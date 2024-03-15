Tokayev tasks Parliament to adopt bill on fight with gambling addiction

Addressing the III session of the National Kurultay in Atyrau, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Parliament to pass a bill against gambling addiction, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Another problem of our society is gambling addiction. According to some data, approximately 400,000 nationals are the constant customers of bookmakers and casinos, which is the equivalent of the population of a large city,” he said.

He reminded that over 4,000 websites with the signs of online casino had been blocked by relevant authorities.

He also reminded of adoption of a comprehensive plan on fight with gambling addiction and drug trafficking.

“To combat gambling addiction, the Government should approve a similar document, legislatively limiting this addiction. An appropriate bill has been submitted to the Parliament, on the initiative of Amanat Party. It must be adopted till the end of the current parliamentary session,” he stressed.