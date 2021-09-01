Tokayev tasks to create National Geological Survey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to set up a National Geological Survey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Industrial Policy Law being under development needs to provide answers to questions before the manufacturing sector. One of the issues is access to raw materials. A simple rule making raw materials affordable to the domestic industry and the volume – sufficient should be introduced. The Government needs to find the best solution to that issue by the end of the year,» noted the Kazakh President in his State-of-the-Nation Address.

He went on to say that the country’s resource potential is not fully realized.

«The country is not studied fully in terms of geology. It is needed to expand access of investors to quality geological information, therefore an effective National Geological Survey should be set up under some subordinate organizations. At the same time, its monopoly should be avoided,» said the President.

The President outlined provision of comprehensive service investor support as the role of the Geological Survey.

«The subsoil usage sector needs a new impetus, especially in terms of geological surveys. The reforms as part of the National Plan require practical conclusion. A public digital geological data base while making it accessible to investors needs to be created,» state Tokayev, stressing that subsoil is a nation treasure of the State.

