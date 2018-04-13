Tokayev tells CIS MPs about Kazakhstan's spiritual revival

SAINT-PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Saint-Petersburg hosted the 47th plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states with the focus on the inter-cultural dialogue and the Year of CIS Cultures, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan's delegation at the event was led by Speaker of Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Addressing the session of the CIS IPA, Speaker Tokayev especially highlighted the overriding role and importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties in the Commonwealth.



Tokayev gave participants of the session an insight into the Rukhani Janghyru program being implemented in Kazakhstan.



"President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spearheads the program of spiritual modernization of our society that outlines clearly defined milestones of spiritual revival. Our goal is to create the culture based on centuries-old national roots and at the same time drawing from the best achievements of the global civilization. The Rukhani Janghyru program will be presented to the global community in all UN official languages, including Russian," he said.



The Senate Speaker stressed that goals of the spiritual modernization of the Kazakh society fully correlate with the goals of the Cultural Cooperation Concept of the CIS member states.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to add that strengthening of bilateral ties and holding of large-scale cultural events is an important direction of cultural cooperation.



He reminded that in 2020 the Kazakh city of Shymkent which boasts rich and centuries-old history will become the CIS Cultural Capital.