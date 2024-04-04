Tokayev thanks rescuers, police officers and volunteers contributing to flood control works in W Kazakhstan

As part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with rescuers and volunteers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State wrapped up his working visit to West Kazakhstan region with a meeting with a team of rescuers including personnel of internal affairs bodies, emergency situations department, national guard and volunteers, who actively took part in the flood control works.

Photo: Akorda

During the meeting, Tokayev thanked all the residents engaged in tackling the natural disaster, noting how important it is for the country.

This campaign will end and we will overcome the situation anyway. Rescuers, police officers, volunteers, working here, will be awarded, said Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda

President Tokayev also visited the evacuation center based at the gymnasium-school in the district center of Karatobe.

A meeting of the operational headquarters on the flood situation in West Kazakhstan region took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.