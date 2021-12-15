EN
    14:12, 15 December 2021

    Tokayev to attend solemn event on occasion of 30th anniv of Kazakhstan’s independence

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn event celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take place today at 4:00 pm, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The event will be live streamed on the Twitter account @AkordaPress.

    Full broadcast of the event will be available on national TV channels at 9:30pm.


