Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address on Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to deliver a state-of-the-nation address to people of Kazakhstan on September 1, Kazinform cites the Facebook post of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Facebook post reads that the Kazakh President is to deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address to Kazakhstani people at the opening of the regular session of Parliament on September 1, 2020. During the joint session of the two Chambers of Parliament, the Head of State is to outline the main aims for the country’s post-crisis development, largely focusing on economic and social issues.