    11:53, 31 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev to join online plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is to take part in a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum to take place on September 3 via videoconference at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from Facebook account of Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    In his post, Uali noted that the annual Forum is to be held under the «New opportunities for the Far East in the changed world» topic and will discuss new mechanisms of trade and economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.


    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story для ANSA
