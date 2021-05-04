Tokayev to pay official visit to Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to Tajikistan on May 19-20, 2021, at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The leaders of the two countries are to discuss the issues of development of Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership focusing on further strengthening of political dialogue, enhancement of trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian interaction in narrow and expanded formats.

Special attention will be placed on stepping up regional cooperation, ensuring stability and security in Central Asia.