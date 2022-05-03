EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:05, 03 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev to pay state visit to Turkey on May 10-11

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkey exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Fitr, wishing the two fraternal nations well-being, prosperity and success.

    The two presidents also discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership with an emphasis on further strengthening trade, economic, investment, culture

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Turkey scheduled for May 10-11 will be an important milestone in expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries. President Tokayev agreed with this approach to the upcoming negotiations in Ankara.

    Kazakhstan’s President noted the important role of the Organization of Turkic States in terms of enhancing the economic, humanitarian and cultural ties.

    The conversation held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!