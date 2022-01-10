Tokayev to take part in extraordinary meeting of CSTO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of the CSTO member States via videoconferencing today at 1:00pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Today, at 1:00pm Nur-Sultan time Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of the CSTO member States to take place on the initiative of the Kazakh side,» reads the Facebook account.

The meeting will be aired on Khabar 24 TV channel.