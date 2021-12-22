EN
    18:31, 22 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev to take part in informal meeting of Heads of State of CIS countries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a working visit to St. Petersburg for an informal meeting with the Heads of State of the CIS member countries on December 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of Berik Uali, President’s Press Secretary.

    «During the event (informal meeting of Heads of State of CIS countries) it is expected that the outcomes of the mutual work within the CIS, prospects for the development of multilateral interaction and improvement of the efficiency of the Organization’s activity are to be discussed. Also, the current issues of international and regional agenda are to be considered,» reads the Facebook post.


