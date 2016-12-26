EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:22, 26 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Tokayev took lead in Table Tennis Federation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has taken the lead in the Federation of table tennis of the Republic of Kazakhstan . Such decision was made during the extraordinary conference of the Federation in Astana.

    Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has ousted Baktykozha Izmukhambetov. Also today the governing body of thw Federation was elected, where Daniar Abulgazin took the chair of the Secretary General.

    null  

    "I express gratitude to the participants of the Conference for the productive work and for the trust. There has come a new four-year phase. Ahead are the main Olympiad competitions in Tokyo in 2020. Together we should walk a long way of improvement of our results in table tennis. Therefore I consider it is necessary to strengthen the material and technical resources in the regions and develop regional federations, provide advanced training of coaches , providing our athletes with high-quality conditions for training, develop  international cooperation and strengthen the position of Kazakhstan on the world sports scene in table tennis", - K. Tokayev noted.

    Conferees discussed questions of development of table tennis in Kazakhstan. Also at a conference the new charter was approved and the structure of executive committee of federation is elected.

    null  

    To remind, this year in table tennis Kazakhstan has won a trip to the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro where Kirill Gerassimenko will represent the country.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!