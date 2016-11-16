Tokayev: UN Security Council ceased to play «collective mind» role

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev delivered a speech in the Astana Club meeting. Tokayev shared his vision of the key tendencies of the international situation in the context of the 25 anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the press service of the Senate informed.

According to the Senate Speaker there is new confrontation in the area of national and strategic interests of the main states which has replaced rivalry between two political systems and ideological blocks of the Cold War period.

"Multipolarity was an inevitable tendency", Tokayev emphasized. The role of such regional organizations as BRICS, SCO, and ASEAN has grown a lot.

K. Tokayev also expressed concern about cyber security in the conditions of rapid development of high technologies: "At the beginning of our independence we couldn't imagine what distribution will be gained by social networks. After "the Arab spring" such thing as "Internet revolutions" emerged. The unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections revealed prevalence of social networks over traditional media".

Analyzing redistribution of forces in the world, K. Tokayev noted transformation of Syria, Libya, Yemen and Iraq into the main centers of intensity which came to the forefront of the world agenda. "The geopolitical role of Russia in these conditions has considerably increased after bringing troops to Syria and intercepting the strategic initiative in the Middle East. Iran has strengthened influence on the region too ", - the speaker of the Senate emphasized.

Special attention in the speech was paid to the prospects of reforming of the UN. According to Tokaye, new Secretary General A. Guterres should first ensure coordinated work of the UN Security Council which because of the known disagreements across Syria and Ukraine has ceased to play the role of "the collective mind".

"In the next two years Kazakhstan will be the non-permanent member of the Security Council that will allow our country to promote our agenda in the key agency of the United Nations. Kazakhstan is to vote within the UN Security Council on the main problems of the modern world, including the situation in Syria and Ukraine", - the speaker noted.

Speaking about shocks in the world markets which for the last quarter of the century have caused three financial crises, K. Tokayev urged to use absolutely new, innovative approaches towards solution of economic problems which need to be separated policy.

There was proposed the forecast of the changes which will be entailed by the future breakthrough in the scientific and technological spheres. "In the next quarter of the century the entire world will be completely reformatted. Not only the life of people, but also their world outlook will change. A very small group of the most developed states which will act as the technological driver will break away. Behind them are moderately developed countries capable to copy and adopt scientific and technical achievements. But most countries may appear on the roadside with all ensuing consequences for the world safety ".

Among the most promising integration projects, according to K. Tokayev, are the Chinese "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" which was first declared by the Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 in Astana. "Kazakhstan will keep doing everything to ensure successful implementation of this strategic project in its territory. The unique program "Nurly Zhol" is oriented to achievement of this purpose, Tokayev said.