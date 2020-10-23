Tokayev urges courts to establish open dialogue with public

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the courts to establish an open dialogue with the public at the 8th Congress of Judges held today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the 8th Congress of Judges, the Kazakh President urged courts to establish an open dialogue with public institutions using various communications channels, noting the increasing openness of the society.

The courts lack an effective strategy for interacting with the public and media, the President said, noting that those are the challenges facing the country’s judicial system that could be solved together.