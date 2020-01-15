Tokayev urges reps of Presidential youth personnel reserve to partake in volunteering

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has urged the participants of the Presidential youth personnel reserve to actively participate in volunteering, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He recalled that 2020 was declared the Year of the Volunteer in Kazakhstan. The President urged the participants of the Presidential youth personnel reserve to actively partake in the implementation of the activities of the Year of the Volunteer. According to UN, up to one billion people around the world devote their time to volunteering.

The President stated that the contribution of volunteering to global GDP is almost 2.5%.