Tokayev urges to enhance CICA efficiency

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to enhance efficiency of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

"I call upon all friends and partners to join together efforts to enhance efficiency and raise international competitiveness of the forum. The CICA should represent and defend its interests at a global level. This calls for its step by step, gradual transformation into the full-fledged regional organization," Tokayev said.



The Head of State added that the First President of Kazakhstan proposed the initiative to transform CICA into the organization for security and development in Asia in 2014.



"Since then the majority of the CICA participants supported the suggestion. I believe all the necessary conditions were created for the CICA institutional development, its legal framework was elaborated, and it has standing structures. At the same time we do not want to run ahead, we stand for consistent efforts, for continuation of consultation with the framework of the CICA," Tokayev stressed.