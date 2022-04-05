Tokayev, Uzbek counterpart exchange Ramadan greetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two presidents discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and strengthening regional cooperation.

The leaders paid special attention to enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and other areas of mutual interest. They also touched upon the effective implementation of the agreements reached during the Uzbek leader’s state visit to Kazakhstan in December 2021.

In conclusion, President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The telephone call was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.