TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:53, 30 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev visited Zhambyl Youth Library

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Zhambyl Youth Library, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    Under the Rukhani Janghyru programme, the library was transformed into the Youth Intellectual Centre.

    The institution working in ‘open space' format includes the areas of e-resources, books and periodicals, presentations and film watching zones as well as areas for trainings and conferences. The Centre holds more than 1.8mn of books.

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan President
