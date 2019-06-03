EN
    20:27, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev visits Bolashak oil and gas refinery

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the Bolashak oil and gas refinery on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Upon arrival to Atyrau region, the Head of State inspected the facilities of the Bolashak plant from the bird's-eye view.

    The President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the state and prospects of the domestic oil and gas industry, familiarized with the technological process of oil processing and stabilization, oil products storage and transportation and more.

    During the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to pay utmost attention to the protection of environment. Additionally, the Head of State emphasized the importance of observing labor rights of the citizens of Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, the President congratulated the workers of the plant on hitting an all-time high of processing 370,000 barrels of oil per day and wished them success and prosperity.

