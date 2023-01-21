EN
    19:47, 21 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Tokayev visits Family Leisure Center for Children in Lisakovsk

    None
    LISAKOVSK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the Family Leisure Center for Children Alakai in the city of Lisakovsk, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The center’s director Lubov Zakharova presented the Head of State the project of a future water park, climbing wall, and summer camp.

    During the visit, the President noted the long-term honest work of Zakharova in education and huge contribution to the upbringing of the younger generation, handed her a letter of thanks, and Alty barys badge.

    Tokayev also talked with the youth of the region.
    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan
