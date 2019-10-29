Tokayev visits Intensive Rehabilitation and Early Intervention Center in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Almaty-based Intensive Rehabilitation and Early Intervention Center for children with cerebral palsy, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The center offers special social services to the children and adults suffering from muscle-skeleton disorders.

The President surveyed the rehabilitation rooms and had a meeting with the center’s staff. He was informed about the course of implementation of a pilot project on multi-level rehabilitation, all-round socialization of children with cerebral palsy and prevention of children’s disability.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of the project and said that such centers should be established under as per PPP principle.

Upon completion of the visit, the President presented a specialized minibus to the center.