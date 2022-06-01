EN
    17:00, 01 June 2022

    Tokayev visits Kanysh Satpayev Memorial Museum

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Memorial Museum named after academician Kanysh Satpayev after the solemn meeting on the 75th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences had been wrapped up, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

    The President got familiarized with the exhibits in the halls and cabinet of the First President of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan such as the personal things, authentic documents, and materials on scientific and public work of the eminent Kazakh geologist.


