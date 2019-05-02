EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 02 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev visits Karatal akimat in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the akimat (administration) of Almaty region's Karatal municipality working on ‘service akimat' principle.

    As the press service of Akorda informs, this approach reflects a new organizational culture of civil servants and enables the citizens to qualitatively and promptly receive public services.null

    As the President stressed, the transition to the Open Space format proves transparency and availability of governmental structures.null null null null null

    Tags:
    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!