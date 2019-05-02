Tokayev visits Karatal akimat in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the akimat (administration) of Almaty region's Karatal municipality working on ‘service akimat' principle.

As the press service of Akorda informs, this approach reflects a new organizational culture of civil servants and enables the citizens to qualitatively and promptly receive public services.



As the President stressed, the transition to the Open Space format proves transparency and availability of governmental structures.