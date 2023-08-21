Tokayev visits Museum of Military History in Hanoi

HANOI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the history of creation of the museum complex, as well as was presented with the short documentary Battle of Dien Bien Phu. The Kazakh President got familiarized with the exhibits of the museum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long housing the military museum is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The museum’s exhibits placed in 30 halls includes nearly 160 thousand objects and documents related to the history of establishment and development of the armed forces of Vietnam.

There military vehicles and weapons used in the military battles for independence of the country are on display at the museum.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Vietnam for an official visit on Sunday.