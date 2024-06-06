Tokayev visits National Museum to see Da Vinci’s La Bella Principessa, displayed outside Europe for the first time

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and inspected the exhibition of works of Kazakhstani and world-renowned artists, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Akorda.

Art historian Olga Baturina familiarized the President with the “Painting of the Steppe: Symbols, Colors, Images,” exposition uniting works of talented Kazakhstani masters of art.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev was also presented the original painting the "Beautiful Princess" (La Bella Principessa) by the greatest Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Photo credit: Akorda

Da Vinci’s masterpiece will be showcased in the Kazakh capital thanks to the efforts of the Italian publishing house Scripta Maneant, marking the 10th anniversary of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is the first time the painting created during the High Renaissance is being exhibited outside Europe.

The exhibition is held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Embassy of the Italian Republic, and the Italian Institute of Culture.

It will be open to the public in Astana until August 4, 2023.