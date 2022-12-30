Tokayev visits National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President got familiarized with the work of a smart class at the National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health, where children receive treatment while attending classes of math, history, and other subjects. There are also therapy sessions with music and fairytales, different creative games and chess.

The Head of State talked with children and their parents, who came to undergo treatment from all regions of the country. Tokayev said that as part of the Year of Children special attention was placed to the development of younger generation in education, health, sport, and other spheres. He also said that all the support measures will be continued in the future.

Tokayev was briefed that 351 kids are under treatment in the pediatric department. In 2022, around 18 thousand children have received treatment. Over the past three years, the Center has introduced and applied successfully. over 30 new medical technologies. The Center’s specialists improve their qualifications abroad.

In conclusion, the President wished a speedy recovery to the young patients and extended his New Year greetings and handed over presents.

