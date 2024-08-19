Tokayev visits Qarmet: “We made the right decision” New episode of New Time TV show

Last week, the Head of State went on a working visit to the Karaganda region, known as the industrial center of Kazakhstan and home to the country's largest coal basin. During the trip, President Tokayev visited the Qarmet Metallurgical Plant. The management of the enterprise reported on projects worth over 3.5 billion US dollars.

The plant's operations are currently under close scrutiny from both the President and the public. The new management, led by Andrey Lavrentyev, a shareholder of Qazaqstan Steel Group, took over last December, replacing the notoriously known ArcelorMittal Temirtau after a series of accidents and fatalities at the facilities. You can find full coverage of the President’s working visit in the latest episode of New Time.

On top of that, New Time's reporter Balzhan Samigullina explored the revitalized relations between Central Asia and Azerbaijan. In recent years, particularly following the end of the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan's relations with Central Asian countries have significantly intensified. Between 2021 and 2024, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made multiple visits to all Central Asian nations and welcomed their leaders in Baku. Notably, he became the first head of state from outside the region to be invited as an honorary guest to the fifth and sixth Consultative Meetings of Central Asian leaders. The key areas of collaboration between Azerbaijan and Central Asia include transport, energy, investment, and trade. While Azerbaijan's trade turnover with these countries currently stands under 1 billion US dollars, it is experiencing rapid growth.

You will also learn about the athletes who will represent Kazakhstan in national sports at the 5th World Nomad Games. It is a six-day event, an Olympics for Central Asian culture, set to take place from September 8 to 13 in Astana. The competition is to celebrate traditional nomadic sports. This year, the World Nomad Games is to bring together around 4,000 athletes from over 90 countries. They feature unorthodox sports disciplines such as eagle-hunting and bone-throwing. You can find more details about the much anticipated sporting event in this report.

A brand-new project New Time TV program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time TV program is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

