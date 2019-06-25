Tokayev visits those injured in town of Arys

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the hospital in Shymkent to meet with people who suffered from explosions which occurred in the town of Arys, the Kazakh President's press secretary Berik Uali quoted as saying.

The President was reported on the condition of those injured. The Head of State charged to take additional medical relief measures at the accident scene.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all of them speedy recovery.