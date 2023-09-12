Tokayev: We need to boost development of medium-sized entreprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of boosting the development of medium-sized entrepreneurship in the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«It is necessary to boost the development of medium-sized entrepreneurship, which is the foundation of stable and diversified, actively developing economy. But here we face systems issues requiring quick solution. By and large, the best conditions are in place for small- and large-sized businesses in Kazakhstan. Large-sized businesses develop stably and make big profits… Small-sized entrepreneurship, for its part, plays a critically important role in ensuring employment and increasing people’s income. They enjoy minimal taxes, almost no inspections, support instruments, advanced conformable digital environment, constantly reducing administrative barriers. There are no stimuli for small-sized enterprises to turn into the most important business segment. Still, it is medium-sized businesses that have opportunities and serious motivation to develop in foreign markets, create new competitive products and their promotion, including for export,» said Tokayev at the meeting with representatives of domestic business.

He went on to note that over the past seven years there has been rise in the share of small- and medium-sized entrepreneurship in the GDP, which he mostly attributed to small-sized enterprises, the number of which rose 46%. Against this background, the number of medium-sized enterprises increased a mere 0.5%, with their share rising from 5% to 6.2% in the country’s economy,» noted Tokayev.

The President said that there are no special conditions to promote medium-sized entrepreneurship, especially in manufacturing, in the country yet.

The Head of State instructed the Government and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to put forward proposals and take practical steps.