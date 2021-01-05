Tokayev wishes Armenian President Armen Sarkissian speedy recovery from virus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President wished Armenian President Armen Sarkissian a quick recovery from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

In his Twitter post, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Armenian President, Armen Sarkissian, a speedy recovery and return to his duties to serve the Armenian people. The President also noted that the active efforts of the two countries and the entire world community would help defeat COVID-19.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On January 3 the President underwent a successful leg surgery; however, he showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus. The result of his test for the coronavirus was positive.

The Armenian President will temporarily work remotely.