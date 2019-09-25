EN
    11:52, 25 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, Zelensky invite each other to pay mutual visits

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine, Kazinform reported referring to the press service of the Head of State.

    Kazakh President noted historical kinship and common future of the two states. He also expressed readiness for further expanding of partnership with Ukraine in political, trade and economic issues.

    In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev and Zelensky invited each other to pay mutual visits.

