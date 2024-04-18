EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:18, 18 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, Zhaparov attend gala concert of Kazakh and Kyrgyz artists

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov attended a gala concert of the artists of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    The event saw the performances by famed culture figures of both countries as well as artists of the Astana Opera State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, creative collectives Gulder, Astana sazy and Kyrgyzstan’s Arkasyry.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo:Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    As part of the concert program, the passages from the Manas epic were recited as well as the popular musical works of the two nations were performed. A number of choreographic compositions were also presented.

    Attending the event were also the members of the official delegation and representatives of the creative intelligentsia of Kyrgyzstan.

    Central Asia Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Culture
