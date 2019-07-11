EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 11 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokyo 2020 Games committee unveils new merchandise

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games newly released 445 officially licensed merchandise items on Thursday, including products featuring one-year countdown logos.

    The lineup includes 18 items with the "1 Year to Go!" logo such as T-shirts, pin badges, coffee cups and stuffed toys of Tokyo 2020 mascots Miraitowa and Someity.

    Among other items for collectors and sports fans are foldable fans with the Olympic emblem and towels with sport pictograms.
    Ryo Taniguchi, the designer of the official mascots, attended the grand opening of the Tokyo Skytree shop in Sumida Ward, where he picked up the Games mascot doll and said, "How cute."
    null

    The committee hopes to raise 14 billion yen in revenue from Olympic and Paralympic goods by creating products that use traditional Japanese craftsmanship, Kyodo News reports.

    The first ranges of original merchandise were launched June 29. Products are available for purchase online through https://tokyo2020shop.jp/ and at authorized vendors in Japan.

    null

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!