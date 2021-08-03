EN
    10:41, 03 August 2021

    Tokyo 2020: Kazakh Turssynov lost in Greco-Roman Wrestling 1/8 Finals

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Turssynov lost in the Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling 87 kg 1/8 Finals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan to German Denis Kudla, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    The bout ended 4:1 in favour of Kudla. Though if Kudla reaches the finals Kazakhstani wrestler will have a chance to vie for a medal in the consolation round.

    Recall that Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


