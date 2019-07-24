Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal design unveiled

NUR-SULTAN - TOKYO. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday 24 July 2019, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design, medal ribbon and medal case at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games «1 Year to Go!» Ceremony, Kazinform has learned from the Organising Committee.

The design of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals reflects the concept that in order to achieve glory, athletes have to strive for victory on a daily basis. The medals resemble rough stones that have been polished and which now shine, with «light» and «brilliance» their overall themes. The medals collect and reflect myriad patterns of light, symbolising the energy of the athletes and those who support them; their design is intended to symbolise diversity and represent a world where people who compete in sports and work hard are honoured. The brilliance of the medals’ reflections signifies the warm glow of friendship depicted by people all over the world holding hands.