Tokyo added to travel subsidy program as discount raised to 50%

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Tokyo became part of the government's domestic travel subsidy program on Thursday, as the amount of assistance offered to travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic was increased to cover up to half of the entire costs.

A similar initiative to promote consumption at eateries also kicked off the same day, in which points are given to people reserving seats that can be used the next time they eat at a restaurant that has joined the program, Kyodo reports.

The «Go To Travel» campaign was launched in July, but travel to and from Tokyo was initially excluded due to the high number of new coronavirus infections at the time.

Tokyo «takes a large share in the national travel market, with trips from Tokyo taking about 20 percent and those to Tokyo about 10 percent,» Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference, expressing hope that the expanded program will help revive the struggling industry.





Travelers using the program were seen at Tokyo's Haneda airport and JR Tokyo Station.

«It was lucky that Tokyoites became subject (to the program) after I signed up for this trip in August,» said Taeko Iijima, a resident in her 60s who was about to leave for Hokkaido.

A 64-year-old woman said she will visit Fukui Prefecture with her husband. «I was looking forward to this as it is our first trip since the coronavirus pandemic occurred,» she said.





