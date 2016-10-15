Tokyo attaches great importance to economic coop with Kazakhstan - Hiroshige Seko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of this country Hiroshige Seko, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

The sides discussed the prospects of further development of the bilateral economic cooperation and expansion of the Kazakh-Japanese investment and innovative projects being implemented in Kazakhstan.

As H.Seko noted, Japan attaches great importance to the political contacts with Kazakhstan, in particular top level ones. In his opinion, trustful relations between our countries lay a foundation for intensification of the bilateral economic dialogue and step-by-step development of the Kazakh-Japanese strategic partnership.

The Ambassador informed the Japanese Minister of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development under the Nurly Zhol new economic policy, the preferences offered for foreign investors and the measures on improvemebnt of investment climate of Kazakhstan .

Upon completion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close interaction in order to implement new promising projects in Kazakhstan with the use of advanced Japanese technologies.