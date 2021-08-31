EN
    20:44, 31 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokyo Aug. virus cases top 125,000, nearly triple last month's record

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Tokyo saw over 125,600 new coronavirus cases in August, almost triple the previous monthly record infections logged last month, according to figures released by the metropolitan government Tuesday.

    The capital on Tuesday reported 2,909 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total for August to 125,606, and accounting for more than a third of its cumulative tally of 343,574. The August figure compares with 44,034 for July, Kyodo reports.

    The seven-day rolling average in Tokyo, which has been under the latest COVID-19 state of emergency for over a month, stood at 3,520.7 per day, down 24.1 percent from the previous week.

    Nationwide, 17,713 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms increased by 35 from the previous day to 2,110, hitting a record high for the 19th consecutive day, the health ministry said.

    Japan has been battling the rapid spread of infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, with the medical system close to breaking point.


