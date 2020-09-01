Tokyo August virus infections reach monthly record with 8,126 cases

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed on Monday a monthly record 8,126 new cases of the novel coronavirus in August, exceeding the 6,466 infections logged in July, Kyodo reports.

The metropolitan government reported 100 new cases the same day, bringing the capital's cumulative total to 20,817. August saw Tokyo hit daily cases in triple digits on every day bar one, marking a record 472 on Aug. 1.

The single-day increase in the capital compares with the 148 cases confirmed on Sunday.

The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Nationwide, 437 new infection cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the accumulated number of infections in Japan to 69,147 including about 700 from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country totaled 1,313, with 14 deaths confirmed Monday.

«Overall, the situation is calming down,» said Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the coronavirus response, at a press conference the same day.

Nishimura pointed out that the number of new infections has become smaller from levels in early August, and that the rate of positive patients among test takers is also on a declining trend.

«We will monitor the situation closely to see if this trend is certain,» he said.