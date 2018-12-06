Tokyo Disneyland gives sneak peek of new «Beauty and the Beast» area

CHIBA. KAZINFORM A new "Beauty and the Beast" attraction under construction at Tokyo Disneyland for a spring 2020 launch opened its doors to reporters on Thursday for a sneak peek.

The new area occupying some 4.7 hectares is based on the beast's castle with towers measuring up to 33 meters in height. It will be the second tallest facility after the park's iconic 51-meter-high Cinderella Castle, according to Oriental Land Co., operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, KYODO NEWS reports.

An indoor theater and a riding attraction based on the movie "Baymax" are also under construction.

The company is expected to invest some 75 billion yen ($664 million) in the development project, the largest sum it has spent since opening the Disneyland park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, in 1983.



Tokyo Disney Resort also released a behind-the-scenes video on its official YouTube account, showing fans various components of the making of the new attraction's ride, such as the creation of its figures, mechanics and music.