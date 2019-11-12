Tokyo Games organizers unveil designs of bouquets for medalists

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The 2020 Tokyo Games organizing committee unveiled Tuesday the designs of the bouquets that will be presented to medalists and revealed they will be created with flowers grown in the areas of northeastern Japan heavily hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Kyodo reports.

The bouquets will feature flowers like eustoma grown in Fukushima Prefecture and gentian from Iwate Prefecture in a bid to showcase the region's recovery from the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster, according to the organizers.

About 5,000 bouquets will be prepared to give to athletes at the medal ceremonies of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. A stuffed doll of the games' mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, will also be attached to the bouquet.

The designs were proposed by the Nippon Flower Council, which includes Japanese flower producers, distributors, retailers and flower-arrangement designers.

The design of the bouquets incorporates bright and cheerful colors,« Yukihiko Nunomura, the chief operating officer of the organizing committee, said in a statement.

«I think they are gorgeous bouquets that will help share the athletes' moments of triumph with people around the world.»