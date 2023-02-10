Tokyo gets heavy snow advisory as weather agency warns of disruptions

KYODO. KAZINFORM Japan's weather agency issued a heavy snow advisory for central Tokyo on Friday amid fears the country's east could see snow-linked disruption over a wide area, Kazinform reports citing KYODO.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its assessment for the capital, after initially issuing the first snow warning for its 23 wards in over a year. The agency has also advised that the snow could change to rain through into Friday night and create dangerous conditions on roads during the evening rush hour.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have decided to cancel some domestic flights Friday. Parts of the capital's Metropolitan Expressway were also closed in the morning.

Amid concerns that railway services in eastern Japan could see significant delays and cancellations, the East Japan Railway Co. said Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services will be sequentially canceled between Fukushima and Shinjo stations in northeastern Japan from Friday evening.

The weather agency may issue a snow weather warning across a wider part of the country's east if conditions persist for longer than forecast or ground temperatures dip lower than expected.

In the 24 hours through 12 p.m. Saturday, mountainous parts of the northern Kanto region are expected to see up to 40 centimeters of snowfall, while 10 cm is forecast in Tokyo's 23 wards.

Photo:english.kyodonews.net