TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:59, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Tokyo Gov. Masuzoe submits resignation over political funds scandal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tokyo Gov. Yoichi Masuzoe on Wednesday submitted his resignation over a political funds scandal amid mounting pressure from assembly members, an assembly source said.

    The move came as the Tokyo assembly was set to pass a no-confidence motion against Masuzoe filed by all major assembly groups later Wednesday.

    The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which supported Masuzoe in the gubernatorial election in February 2014, joined other groups in proposing the motion at a meeting of the assembly's steering committee, apparently prompting the governor to decide to step down.

    Source: Kyodonews

