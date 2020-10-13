EN
    10:27, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Tokyo hosts presentation of Abai’s works

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a book presentation event in Tokyo dedicated to the works of Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai, Kazinform reports.

    IDN-InDepthNews Bureau Chief in Asia-Pacific Katsuhiro Asagiri shared the photos and video clips from the book presentation in the capital of Japan on his Facebook account.

    The guests of the event had a chance not only to familiarize with the works of Abai, but also to listen to his poems turns into songs performed in Kazakh and Japanese.





